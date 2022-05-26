Col Kevin S. Capra, 1st Cavalry Division chief of staff, smiles as Maj. Gen. John Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general bids farewell and shares stories of his time with Capra at the division during a retreat ceremony on Copper Field on May 26.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 09:46
|Photo ID:
|7249994
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-AJ129-527
|Resolution:
|3853x2569
|Size:
|869.23 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Team Chief of Staff Rides into the Sunset [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First Team Chief of Staff Rides into the Sunset
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT