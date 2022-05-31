Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR RC-East Behavioral Health team reflects on importance of mental health support following Mental Health Awareness Month

    KFOR RC-East Behavioral Health team reflects on importance of mental health support following Mental Health Awareness Month

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    05.31.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Catherine Bean 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Capt. SarahLouise Perez, left, a clinical social worker, and Spc. Kimberly Caro, a behavioral health specialist, both with the 547th Medical Company (Area Support), 62nd Medical Brigade, Regional Command East, Kosovo Force, stand outside their office at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 31, 2022. In the U.S., May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, a month-long observance designed to raise awareness about mental health, fight stigma, provide support, and educate the public on the importance of supporting behavioral health efforts. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Catherine M. Bean, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 04:51
    Photo ID: 7249540
    VIRIN: 220531-Z-EH934-1006
    Resolution: 4493x3305
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-East Behavioral Health team reflects on importance of mental health support following Mental Health Awareness Month, by 1LT Catherine Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    KFOR RC-East Behavioral Health team reflects on importance of mental health support following Mental Health Awareness Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    InThisTogether
    USArmyEURAF
    BattleBurnout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT