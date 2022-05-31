CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Capt. SarahLouise Perez, left, a clinical social worker, and Spc. Kimberly Caro, a behavioral health specialist, both with the 547th Medical Company (Area Support), 62nd Medical Brigade, Regional Command East, Kosovo Force, stand outside their office at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 31, 2022. In the U.S., May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, a month-long observance designed to raise awareness about mental health, fight stigma, provide support, and educate the public on the importance of supporting behavioral health efforts. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Catherine M. Bean, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 04:51 Photo ID: 7249540 VIRIN: 220531-Z-EH934-1006 Resolution: 4493x3305 Size: 1.64 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR RC-East Behavioral Health team reflects on importance of mental health support following Mental Health Awareness Month, by 1LT Catherine Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.