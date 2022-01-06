Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBN Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    HHBN Change of Command

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Lt.Col. Richard W. Gibson, left, incoming Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion United States Army Europe and Africa, receives the unit colors from Col. Jon F. Parvin, Brigade Commander, during the change of command ceremony on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, June 1, 2022.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Change of Command
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

