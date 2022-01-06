Lt.Col. Richard W. Gibson, left, incoming Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion United States Army Europe and Africa, receives the unit colors from Col. Jon F. Parvin, Brigade Commander, during the change of command ceremony on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, June 1, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 04:09
|Photo ID:
|7249490
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-AD638-0004
|Resolution:
|7292x4861
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HHBN Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
