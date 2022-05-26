Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Lightning Labs Proclamation [Image 6 of 6]

    25th Infantry Division Lightning Labs Proclamation

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, commanding general, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, signs partnership agreement with University of Hawaii Manoa at Oahu, Hawaii May 26, 2022. The partnership is focused on linking real-world, tactical engineering and technological challenges with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) academic experts; and conducting real-world analysis and experimentation to meet today’s challenges, specifically those focused on the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Lightning Labs Proclamation [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Allies and Partners
    Free and open Indo-Pacific

