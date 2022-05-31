Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAMILY SUPPORT BEHIND EXECUTIVE [Image 3 of 3]

    FAMILY SUPPORT BEHIND EXECUTIVE

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Lisha Adams expresses her appreciation for the support she received from her family throughout her 39-year Army civilian career during her May 31 retirement ceremony as the Executive Deputy to the Commanding General of Army Materiel Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Eben Boothby)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 20:26
    Photo ID: 7249191
    VIRIN: 220531-A-NF979-504
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 706.68 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    This work, FAMILY SUPPORT BEHIND EXECUTIVE [Image 3 of 3], by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC farewells top civilian recognized for incredible leadership

    Army Materiel Command
    SES
    Lisha Adams
    Executive Deputy to the Commanding General

