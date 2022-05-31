Lisha Adams expresses her appreciation for the support she received from her family throughout her 39-year Army civilian career during her May 31 retirement ceremony as the Executive Deputy to the Commanding General of Army Materiel Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Eben Boothby)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 20:26
|Photo ID:
|7249191
|VIRIN:
|220531-A-NF979-504
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|706.68 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FAMILY SUPPORT BEHIND EXECUTIVE [Image 3 of 3], by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC farewells top civilian recognized for incredible leadership
