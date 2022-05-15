The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the 2022 Skyfest at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 14, 2022. The airshow included the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, West Coast Rhino F/A-18 Demo team, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue and 13 other aerial acts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 17:54
|Photo ID:
|7249077
|VIRIN:
|220514-F-MO377-2038
|Resolution:
|6785x4523
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Skyfest 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
