    Skyfest 2022 [Image 9 of 9]

    Skyfest 2022

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the 2022 Skyfest at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 14, 2022. The airshow included the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, West Coast Rhino F/A-18 Demo team, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue and 13 other aerial acts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 17:54
    Photo ID: 7249077
    VIRIN: 220514-F-MO377-2038
    Resolution: 6785x4523
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyfest 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Morale
    Air Show
    Fairchild AFB
    Recruitment
    Skyfest

