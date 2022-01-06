Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 4 of 8]

    Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Taryn Sammet 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl holds a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 1, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Taryn Sammet)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Press Briefing
    Pentagon
    OSD
    Washington D.C.
    Colin Kahl

