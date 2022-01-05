A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew interdicts a lancha boat illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, May 1, 2022. The station crew, in coordination with a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew, located and stopped the lancha with a total of five Mexican fishermen and 110 pounds of red snapper on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 12:31 Photo ID: 7248293 VIRIN: 220501-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 2048x1152 Size: 396.2 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew illegally fishing US waters [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.