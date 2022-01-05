Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew illegally fishing US waters [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew illegally fishing US waters

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew interdicts a lancha boat illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, May 1, 2022. The station crew, in coordination with a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew, located and stopped the lancha with a total of five Mexican fishermen and 110 pounds of red snapper on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022
    USCG
    Texas
    lancha
    IUU

