Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew illegally fishing US waters

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew interdicts a lancha boat illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, May 1, 2022. The station crew, in coordination with a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew, located and stopped the lancha with a total of five Mexican fishermen and 110 pounds of red snapper on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 12:31
|Photo ID:
|7248293
|VIRIN:
|220501-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|396.2 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
