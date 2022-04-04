Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Guard members thrive through education benefits

    Minnesota Guard members thrive through education benefits

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Bob Brown 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Army Capt. Jessica Haugaard, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, Minnesota National Guard, poses at the University of Minnesota. He will complete his master's degree in supply chain management later this year. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Bob Brown)

    This work, Minnesota Guard members thrive through education benefits [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Bob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota
    Education
    National Guard
    Education Benefits

