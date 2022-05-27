USS Jackson and RTN ships participates in CARAT Thailand 2022

220527-N-EU544-9278 GULF OF THAILAND (May 27, 2022) Cmdr. Brian Bungay, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), salutes to the Royal Thai Navy Chao Phraya-class frigate HTMS Kraburi (FFG 457) during the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2022. CARAT Thailand is an annual bilateral naval exercise between the U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy. Thailand has been part of the CARAT exercise series since 1995. Now in its 28th year, the CARAT series comprises multiple multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and allied and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Alexandra Green)

