    USS Jackson and RTN ships participates in CARAT Thailand 2022

    GULF OF THAILAND

    05.27.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Alexandra Green 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220527-N-EU544-9278 GULF OF THAILAND (May 27, 2022) Cmdr. Brian Bungay, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), salutes to the Royal Thai Navy Chao Phraya-class frigate HTMS Kraburi (FFG 457) during the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2022. CARAT Thailand is an annual bilateral naval exercise between the U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy. Thailand has been part of the CARAT exercise series since 1995. Now in its 28th year, the CARAT series comprises multiple multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and allied and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Alexandra Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 05:54
    Photo ID: 7247412
    VIRIN: 220527-N-EU544-9278
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jackson and RTN ships participates in CARAT Thailand 2022, by LTJG Alexandra Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CTF 76
    PACFLT
    CARAT Thailand
    USS Jackson (LCS 6)
    CARAT 2022

