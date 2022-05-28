Mobile Bay conducts RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2022) A AS332 Super Puma helicopter transports cargo to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

