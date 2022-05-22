Attendees watch a demonstration of CV-22 Osprey capabilities exercise during Friendship Festival 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22. The demonstration was one of many events during the weekend that showcased U.S. military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|05.22.2022
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, Yokota, community come together during Friendship Festival, by Machiko Arita
