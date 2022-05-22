Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota, community come together during Friendship Festival

    Yokota, community come together during Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Attendees watch a demonstration of CV-22 Osprey capabilities exercise during Friendship Festival 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22. The demonstration was one of many events during the weekend that showcased U.S. military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 02:48
    Photo ID: 7245419
    VIRIN: 220522-F-DY012-1796
    Resolution: 7522x5015
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota, community come together during Friendship Festival, by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota
    Friendship Festival
    "INDOPACOM
    YokotaAB"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT