Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LAFW Sailors watch a screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick' [Image 7 of 7]

    LAFW Sailors watch a screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

    LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Colin Sheridan 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Long Beach, Calif. (May 28, 2022) - Sailors, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and the 1st Marine Logistics Group, and Navy Medical Center San Diego, wait for a showing of "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Cinemark at the Pike and XD theater, located in Long Beach, Calif., during the premiere as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.29.2022 22:19
    Photo ID: 7244244
    VIRIN: 220529-N-TC096-0027
    Resolution: 2979x2128
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: LONG BEACH, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAFW Sailors watch a screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick' [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Colin Sheridan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220529-N-TC096-0006
    220529-N-TC096-0007
    LAFW Sailors watch a screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick'
    LAFW Sailors watch a screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick'
    LAFW Sailors watch a screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick'
    LAFW Sailors watch a screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick'
    LAFW Sailors watch a screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2022
    #LAFleetWeek2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT