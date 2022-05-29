LAFW Sailors watch a screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Long Beach, Calif. (May 28, 2022) - Sailors, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and the 1st Marine Logistics Group, and Navy Medical Center San Diego, wait for a showing of "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Cinemark at the Pike and XD theater, located in Long Beach, Calif., during the premiere as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan/Released)

