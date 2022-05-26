Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Hosts Point Loma JROTC [Image 2 of 2]

    Makin Island Hosts Point Loma JROTC

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220526-N-EI127-1161
    SAN DIEGO (May 26, 2022) – Lt. Adam Taylor leads students from Point Loma High School's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) program during a tour aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), May 26. JROTC students are taught by instructors with prior military experience on history, military drills, physical fitness and leadership. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:36
    Photo ID: 7241487
    VIRIN: 220526-N-EI127-1161
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 691.57 KB
    Location: CA, US
    JROTC
    Navy
    Sailor
    MKI

