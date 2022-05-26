220526-N-EI127-1161

SAN DIEGO (May 26, 2022) – Lt. Adam Taylor leads students from Point Loma High School's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) program during a tour aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), May 26. JROTC students are taught by instructors with prior military experience on history, military drills, physical fitness and leadership. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:36 Photo ID: 7241487 VIRIN: 220526-N-EI127-1161 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 691.57 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Hosts Point Loma JROTC [Image 2 of 2], by Member: 1726505, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.