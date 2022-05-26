Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Jasper Jeffers Farewell Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Jasper Jeffers Farewell Ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Spc. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Brig. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, the deputy commanding general of maneuver for 3rd Infantry Division, sits with his family during a farewell ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 26, 2022. The ceremony was held to thank Jeffers for his exceptional service in the role of DCG-M as he prepares to move to his next assignment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Udejiofor, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 17:36
    Photo ID: 7241189
    VIRIN: 220526-A-PA175-109
    Resolution: 6720x4054
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Jasper Jeffers Farewell Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Jasper Jeffers Farewell Ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Jasper Jeffers Farewell Ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Jasper Jeffers Farewell Ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Jasper Jeffers Farewell Ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Jasper Jeffers Farewell Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3ID
    Farewell Ceremony
    DogfaceSoldier
    FortStewart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT