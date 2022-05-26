Brig. Gen. Jasper Jeffers Farewell Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, the deputy commanding general of maneuver for 3rd Infantry Division, sits with his family during a farewell ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 26, 2022. The ceremony was held to thank Jeffers for his exceptional service in the role of DCG-M as he prepares to move to his next assignment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Udejiofor, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

