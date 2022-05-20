Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military and local law enforcement showcase skills in tactical shooting competition [Image 6 of 6]

    Military and local law enforcement showcase skills in tactical shooting competition

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Alequin-Gonzalez, an entry controller assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, takes aim during a tactical shooting competition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2022. MacDill Airmen come together annually to celebrate National Police Week by honoring military and civilian law enforcement who paid the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 16:06
    Photo ID: 7240879
    VIRIN: 220520-F-CC148-1248
    Resolution: 4683x2927
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military and local law enforcement showcase skills in tactical shooting competition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Law Enforcement
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Defenders
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    National Police Week
    Tactical Shooting Competition

