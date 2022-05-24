Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO MACS Thomas Promotion [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAO MACS Thomas Promotion

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 24, 2022) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Jean Bissainthe adjusts the cover of newly promoted Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Larry Thomas, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) security department, during his promotion ceremony held onboard CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, May 24, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 02:36
    Photo ID: 7238961
    VIRIN: 220524-N-QY759-0030
    Resolution: 4763x3402
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CFAO MACS Thomas Promotion [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion
    navy chief
    CFAO

