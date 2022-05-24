CFAO MACS Thomas Promotion

WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 24, 2022) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Jean Bissainthe adjusts the cover of newly promoted Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Larry Thomas, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) security department, during his promotion ceremony held onboard CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, May 24, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

