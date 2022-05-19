Police Week 2022

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing destroys a car headlight during the car smash event for Police Week, May 18, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Throughout the week members were able to participate in events such as a shooting competition, a memorial ruck march, car smashing and a K9 unit demonstration. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 05.19.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE