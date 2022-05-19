A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing destroys a car headlight during the car smash event for Police Week, May 18, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Throughout the week members were able to participate in events such as a shooting competition, a memorial ruck march, car smashing and a K9 unit demonstration. (Courtesy photo)
|05.19.2022
|05.26.2022 02:28
|7238927
|220519-F-F3317-1229
|5506x3676
|2.96 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|0
|0
This work, Police Week 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
