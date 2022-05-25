Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week: Exposition Site [Image 2 of 4]

    LA Fleet Week: Exposition Site

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Task Force Los Angeles, fly a UH-1Y Venom over the Los Angeles Fleet Week exposition site, San Pedro, California, May 25, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    This work, LA Fleet Week: Exposition Site [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    15th MEU
    I MEF
    Navy
    Marines
    HMLAT-303
    LAFW2022

