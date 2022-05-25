U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Task Force Los Angeles, fly a UH-1Y Venom over the Los Angeles Fleet Week exposition site, San Pedro, California, May 25, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 23:16
|Photo ID:
|7238681
|VIRIN:
|220525-M-NI401-0090
|Resolution:
|5019x3346
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LA Fleet Week: Exposition Site [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS
