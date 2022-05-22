U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Air Transportation Function run to celebrate the lives of fallen air transportation specialists in St. Paul, Minn., May 22, 2022. The tradition started in 2013 when Airmen from the Kadena Air Base held a memorial run in honor of Tech. Sgt. Curtis Eccleston, 733rd Air Mobility Squadron from Kadena Air Base, Japan.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Austen Adriaens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 14:14 Photo ID: 7237651 VIRIN: 220522-Z-IL540-1014 Resolution: 3779x2699 Size: 10.17 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remembering the Fallen, by TSgt Austen Adriaens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.