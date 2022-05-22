Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering the Fallen

    Remembering the Fallen

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austen Adriaens 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Air Transportation Function run to celebrate the lives of fallen air transportation specialists in St. Paul, Minn., May 22, 2022. The tradition started in 2013 when Airmen from the Kadena Air Base held a memorial run in honor of Tech. Sgt. Curtis Eccleston, 733rd Air Mobility Squadron from Kadena Air Base, Japan.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Austen Adriaens)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 14:14
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    This work, Remembering the Fallen, by TSgt Austen Adriaens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    St. Paul
    Minnesota
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing

