    AFW2 | Peterson SFB C.A.R.E Event 2022 | Ambassador Headshots

    AFW2 | Peterson SFB C.A.R.E Event 2022 | Ambassador Headshots

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is grateful to Peterson Space Force Base's leadership for providing support for the Peterson SFB Care Event.

    AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 09:38
    Photo ID: 7236740
    VIRIN: 220519-F-XX948-014
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | Peterson SFB C.A.R.E Event 2022 | Ambassador Headshots, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Briefing
    Ambassador
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    CARE Event
    Peterson SFB

