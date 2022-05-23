Rear Adm. Gray, CNREURAFCENT bids NAVFAC Farewell

NAPLES, ITALY (May 23, 2022) Rear Adm. Christopher Gray, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central relinquishes command May 26, 2022. On May 23, he gathered military, civilian and local national members of his Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) team to bid farewell and express his appreciation for their hard work and dedication. Gray acknowledged the challenges NAVFAC EURAFCENT faces directly supporting warfighters on three separate continents. "You guys work some miracles. Honestly, we don't always get a chance to say it, to come see you in person or pat you on the back when you deserve it but I hope that you know, and have sensed and heard from us often enough, to know that I'm very proud of you and this organization, like no other." Gray went on to remind those gathered of the best way to approach the mission. "We have to remember to always be focused, not parochial, and not think like 'this is what's good for NAVFAC, this is what's good for CNIC' and 'this is what's good for me' but what is the best thing for the taxpayer, what is the best thing for the warfighter and how can we adapt to ensure that we deliver readiness to the people who need it?" Capt. Harder, Commanding Officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT thanked Gray for his leadership and support prior to presenting him with a special and very unique NAVFAC parting gift - a mounted collection of components from fire trucks within the Region. Gray much appreciated the sentiment and closed the visit with these parting words, "NAVFAC EURAFCENT is leading the way for the way it ought to be in the Navy." NAVFAC EURAFCENT plans, builds, leases and sustains facilities and provides essential base operating services and capabilities in Europe, Africa, and Central Command theaters to enable U.S. and partner nation forces to meet national defense objectives.

