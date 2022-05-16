Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rey Chua, a native of Guiguinto, Philippines, is the Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England spotlight Sailor. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua J. Wahl)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 07:48
|Photo ID:
|7236600
|VIRIN:
|220516-N-KK576-010
|Resolution:
|5252x3751
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|HAMDEN, CT, US
|Hometown:
|BULACAN, BUL, PH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG New England Spotlight Sailor, by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical
LEAVE A COMMENT