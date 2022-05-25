Medical Recruiter

In May, the Navy celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to honor the many contributions AAPI Sailors have made and continue to make to our force. At Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, one sailor shares this desire to make a change.



A native of Guiguinto, Philippines, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rey Chua began his education in health care at La Consolation University in Malolos, Philippines.



"At times, I struggled and thought nursing might not be for me," said Chua, "I thought a degree in engineering would be better."



Re-evaluating his career options, Chua's mother wanted him to explore another lifestyle with his father, who worked as a nurse in Los Angeles. While in the states, Chua came across a Navy sailor at the area mall, where he discovered new career possibilities.



"I didn't really think about any of the benefits at the time," said Chua. "I just wanted to wear the uniform."



The recruiter spoke of the Navy's potential where Chua could combine his engineering interest and medical experience into a career, pay for school and gain citizenship.



"It was a win-win for both me and my parents, I am in a medical field, doing engineering-type stuff," said Chua. "I love being an HM."



As a corpsman, Chua qualified for the Biomedical Equipment Technician C-school. Performing equipment testing, troubleshooting and repairs while serving worldwide, he felt value in his service supporting the Navy mission.



"I feel lucky and blessed every day that I have the chance to serve the World's Finest and strongest Navy," said Chua. "I love helping other people."



Chua was honored with Navy league Sailor of the year in 2018, Naval Medical Forces Command Instructor of the Year in 2019 and Biomedical Equipment Technician of the Year in 2020, crediting the camaraderie and teamwork of the people around him for s success.



"I am reminded every day of the people I worked with," said Chua. "My family, my mentors, my peers and especially my Sailors. Working together, our trust in each other is what helps so we can give back to those in need."



After 15 years of naval service, Chua transitioned to Navy recruiting to introduce tomorrow's future naval medical professionals.



"I want to help other people achieve their dreams too," said Chua. "Our warfighter readiness to fight anytime and anywhere is why we are here."



