    2022 Misawa Air Base Wing Photo

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, stands with Airmen assigned to the 35th FW for a group photo on the flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 23, 2022. The mission of the 35th FW is to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific and defend Japan. We deter adversaries through our presence, readiness and ability to project agile combat air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 03:18
    Photo ID: 7236445
    VIRIN: 220523-F-MI946-1010
    Resolution: 8166x5104
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Misawa Air Base Wing Photo, by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    INDOPACOM

