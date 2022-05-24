CFAS and JMSDF Hike Mt. Yumihari

Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and local tenant commands, the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ships USS Chief (MCM 14) and USS Warrior (MCM 10), and Sasebo based Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors pose for a photo at Yumihari Park Observation Deck overlooking Kujukushima (99 Islands) and Saikai National Park after hiking Mt. Yumihari May 24, 2022. The hike was part of Fleet Week Japan 2022, a Commander, Navy Region Japan-wide event that aims to foster relationships between U.S. Navy installations in Japan, JMSDF partners, and members of the Japanese public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

