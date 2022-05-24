Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS and JMSDF Hike Mt. Yumihari [Image 7 of 7]

    CFAS and JMSDF Hike Mt. Yumihari

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and local tenant commands, the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ships USS Chief (MCM 14) and USS Warrior (MCM 10), and Sasebo based Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors pose for a photo at Yumihari Park Observation Deck overlooking Kujukushima (99 Islands) and Saikai National Park after hiking Mt. Yumihari May 24, 2022. The hike was part of Fleet Week Japan 2022, a Commander, Navy Region Japan-wide event that aims to foster relationships between U.S. Navy installations in Japan, JMSDF partners, and members of the Japanese public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    VIRIN: 220524-N-CA060-1064
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS and JMSDF Hike Mt. Yumihari [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    bilateral
    Fleet week Japan

