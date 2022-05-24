Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Chief Navy Counselor Justin Harrington pinned. [Image 1 of 2]

    Senior Chief Navy Counselor Justin Harrington pinned.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220524-N-RB168-0038 PITTSBURGH (May 24, 2022) Senior Chief Navy Counselor Justin Harrington, a command trainer assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, is pinned by his wife Heather Harrington and Command Master Chief Justin Gruber, command master chief of NTAG Pittsburgh, during a pinning ceremony, May 24. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 17:48
    Photo ID: 7234746
    VIRIN: 220524-N-RB168-0038
    Resolution: 4480x3200
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Chief Navy Counselor Justin Harrington pinned. [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior Chief Navy Counselor Justin Harrington pinned.
    Senior Chief Navy Counselor Justin Harrington pinned

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT