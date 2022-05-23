USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (May 23, 2022) Yeoman Seaman Recruit Dylan Larock, from Long Beach, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), completes forms as part of the new Sailor check-in process. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)
