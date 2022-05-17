Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saul Sosa Award Presentation

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    On April 22, 2022, a Soldier from the 127th Aviation Support Battalion was involved in a major motorcycle accident resulting in life-threatening injuries.
    Officer Saul Sosa of the El Paso - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP), witnessed the accident and immediately responded. Through his life-saving efforts, Officer Sosa was able to save the injured Soldier.
    On May 17, 2022, the 127th ASB command team recognized the individual responsible for saving their Soldier's life. He was awarded the battalion's certificate of appreciation and the commander's coin of excellence for his heroism.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    1AD CAB

