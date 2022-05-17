Saul Sosa Award Presentation

On April 22, 2022, a Soldier from the 127th Aviation Support Battalion was involved in a major motorcycle accident resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Officer Saul Sosa of the El Paso - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP), witnessed the accident and immediately responded. Through his life-saving efforts, Officer Sosa was able to save the injured Soldier.

On May 17, 2022, the 127th ASB command team recognized the individual responsible for saving their Soldier's life. He was awarded the battalion's certificate of appreciation and the commander's coin of excellence for his heroism.

Date Taken: 05.17.2022