    CFSCC conducts advanced SATCOM training event with allies, partners

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    The Combined Force Space Component Command Operations Directorate team stands in front of the CFSCC headquarters building April 7, 2022, at Vandenberg SFB, Calif. Coordinating with various operations centers, allies, and commercial space partners, the team planned and hosted CFSCC’s first “Rapid Tiger” advanced training event from Mar. 28-31, 2022. Rapid Tiger 22-1 focused on commercial satellite communication, completing four vignettes that tested CFSCC’s capabilities to support and maintain satellite communications to the warfighter across the globe despite disruptions to the system. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

