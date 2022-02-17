Space ops center strengthened with first two inter-service transfers

Technical Sgt. Justin Young (left) and Sgt. Christopher Cameron stand in front of the Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building on Feb. 17, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. They both transferred from the U.S. Army to the U.S. Space Force in early 2022 and will now be assigned to the Combined Space Operation Center’s (CSpOC) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance division. They are the first two inter-service transfers to the CSpOC. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col Mae-Li Allison)

