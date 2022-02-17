Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space ops center strengthened with first two inter-service transfers

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Technical Sgt. Justin Young (left) and Sgt. Christopher Cameron stand in front of the Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building on Feb. 17, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. They both transferred from the U.S. Army to the U.S. Space Force in early 2022 and will now be assigned to the Combined Space Operation Center’s (CSpOC) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance division. They are the first two inter-service transfers to the CSpOC. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col Mae-Li Allison)

    surveillance and reconnaissance
    ISR
    intelligence
    inter-service
    CSpOC
    CFSCC

