Firefighters and Army personnel participate in a prescribed burn at Camp Roberts, Calif., May 4. The Presidio of Monterey and Camp Roberts fire departments coordinated with other agencies to conduct the burn. Courtesy photo

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:13 Photo ID: 7230902 VIRIN: 220524-A-IT218-004 Resolution: 1008x756 Size: 589.93 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presidio of Monterey, Camp Roberts fire departments hold prescribed burn [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.