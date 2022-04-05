Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidio of Monterey, Camp Roberts fire departments hold prescribed burn [Image 4 of 5]

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Firefighters and Army personnel participate in a prescribed burn at Camp Roberts, Calif., May 4. The Presidio of Monterey and Camp Roberts fire departments coordinated with other agencies to conduct the burn. Courtesy photo

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:13
    Location: CA, US
    fire department
    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    prescribed burn
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

