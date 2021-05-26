Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFSCC Spotlight: Space weather team supports DoD, international allies, and commercial partners 24/7

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 614th Space Weather Flight stand for a photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on May 26, 2021. Working at the Combined Space Operations Center here, this small team is charged with providing space weather predictions for the DoD, international allies, and commercial partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 13:02
    Photo ID: 7228735
    VIRIN: 210526-F-XX999-2001
    Resolution: 1016x679
    Size: 164.26 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    Space weather
    CFSCC
    614th Space Weather Flight
    commercial integration cell

