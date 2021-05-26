Airmen assigned to the 614th Space Weather Flight stand for a photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on May 26, 2021. Working at the Combined Space Operations Center here, this small team is charged with providing space weather predictions for the DoD, international allies, and commercial partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 13:02 Photo ID: 7228735 VIRIN: 210526-F-XX999-2001 Resolution: 1016x679 Size: 164.26 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFSCC Spotlight: Space weather team supports DoD, international allies, and commercial partners 24/7, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.