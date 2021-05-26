CFSCC Spotlight: Space weather team supports DoD, international allies, and commercial partners 24/7

Airmen assigned to the 614th Space Weather Flight stand for a photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on May 26, 2021. Working at the Combined Space Operations Center here, this small team is charged with providing space weather predictions for the DoD, international allies, and commercial partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)
