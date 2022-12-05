Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moreell Medal Awarded to OICC China Lake's Operations Officer Cmdr. Nathan Hardy

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Edward Cartagena 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    OICC China Lake’s Operations Officer Commander Nathan Hardy being congratulated by Rear Admiral Dean VanderLey, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific for winning the 2021 Society of American Military Engineers’ Moreell Medal during the 2022 Joint Engineer Training Conference and Expo in Denver, Colorado.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 13:08
    Photo ID: 7228704
    VIRIN: 220512-N-RA951-684
    Resolution: 1759x1662
    Size: 620.02 KB
    Location: DENVER, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moreell Medal Awarded to OICC China Lake's Operations Officer Cmdr. Nathan Hardy [Image 3 of 3], by Edward Cartagena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NAVFAC #SAME #JETC

