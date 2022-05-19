Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. VanHerck visits CONR [Image 2 of 3]

    Gen. VanHerck visits CONR

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, visits Continental U.S. NORAD Region, First Air Force May 19, 2022 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. VanHerck received a series of updates on the command’s growing mission set during the visit. (Department of Defense courtesy photo)

    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
