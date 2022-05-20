Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Receives Award Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailor Receives Award Aboard USNS Mercy

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2022) – U.S. Navy Captain Timothy Quast, commanding officer of Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), awards Hospital Information Systems Technician 3rd Class, Anthony Kimpton, from New Orleans, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal aboard Mercy. Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 05:29
    Photo ID: 7227809
    VIRIN: 220520-N-HI500-1032
    Resolution: 5081x3387
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

