Sailor Receives Award Aboard USNS Mercy

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2022) – U.S. Navy Captain Timothy Quast, commanding officer of Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), awards Hospital Information Systems Technician 3rd Class, Anthony Kimpton, from New Orleans, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal aboard Mercy. Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

