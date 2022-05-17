Neon Defender 22 FAST Squad Level Training

BAHRAIN (May 17, 2022) – U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) maneuver through a street using smoke grenades for concealment while conducting squad level training during exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 17. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

