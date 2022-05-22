NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (May 22, 2022) - Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) Team 27, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) conduct a trauma simulation aboard Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, May 22. The simulation was conducted as routine training for ERSS Team 27 during their deployment. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 07:44
|Photo ID:
|7226807
|VIRIN:
|220522-M-SX452-027
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ERSS Team 27 Trauma Simulation [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
