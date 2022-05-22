ERSS Team 27 Trauma Simulation

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (May 22, 2022) - Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) Team 27, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) conduct a trauma simulation aboard Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, May 22. The simulation was conducted as routine training for ERSS Team 27 during their deployment. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.

