YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2022) — The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a scheduled port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7 th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 00:17
|Photo ID:
|7226078
|VIRIN:
|220521-N-NS063-1306
|Resolution:
|2000x1335
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Abraham Lincoln arrives Yokosuka [Image 6 of 6], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT