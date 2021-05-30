Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Be Brave Enough to Save [Image 1 of 2]

    Be Brave Enough to Save

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kitara Byerly 

    7th Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Navy Reservist, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Kitara Byerly looks over her husband’s grave in Swea City, Iowa. U.S. Army Reserve Specialist John Meyer took his life on November 16th, 2020.

    This work, Be Brave Enough to Save [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Kitara Byerly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Be Brave Enough to Save
    NRC Austin Texas Suicide Prevention Training

    Be Brave Enough to Save

