    XVIII Airborne Corps Bids Farewell and Honors Outgoing Assistant Commanding General [Image 1 of 4]

    XVIII Airborne Corps Bids Farewell and Honors Outgoing Assistant Commanding General

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to B-Co., 3rd Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, conduct a 15-round Howitzer salute at Fort Bragg, N.C. May 20, 2022. Canadian Brig. Gen. Ritchie, the outgoing assistant commanding general - operations, was honored for his service to the XVIII Airborne Corps during a “Dragon Honors” ceremony at the Eternal Flame on the main post parade field. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Maxie/ 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment).

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 21:21
    Photo ID: 7225970
    VIRIN: 220520-A-HY112-001
    Resolution: 6332x3932
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    #ftbragg #army #dragonhonors #xviiiairbornecorps

