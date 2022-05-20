XVIII Airborne Corps Bids Farewell and Honors Outgoing Assistant Commanding General

Paratroopers assigned to B-Co., 3rd Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, conduct a 15-round Howitzer salute at Fort Bragg, N.C. May 20, 2022. Canadian Brig. Gen. Ritchie, the outgoing assistant commanding general - operations, was honored for his service to the XVIII Airborne Corps during a “Dragon Honors” ceremony at the Eternal Flame on the main post parade field. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Maxie/ 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment).

