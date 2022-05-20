Fort Campbell honors fallen

Soldiers, Gold Star Families and Veterans of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) help kick off this year’s “Week of the Eagles” during a ceremony for the annual Fort Campbell Survivor Outreach Services annual Boots on the Ground Display May 20, 2022.



More than 7,600 boots from all branches of service lined the lawn of the 101st Airborne Division headquarters, each one dedicated to a fallen DOD member since September 11, 2001. Each boot was decorated with a photo of the individual, as well as personal notes, trinkets and a small American flag.



WoE has been held since 1974 the “Week of the Eagles” created by Maj. Gen. John Cushman, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) who rebuilt division after Vietnam.



The event was such a success the next year the Week of the Eagles was a celebration of the rebuilt and reborn division to honor both the past and the future with a week of events consisting of Air Assault demonstrations, open houses, veterans and sporting events and has continued each year since 1974.

