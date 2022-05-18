220518-N-ZE328-1310 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 18, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in support of NATO-led activity Neptune Shield 22, May 18, 2022. Neptune Shield 22 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, an Amphibious Ready Group and a Marine Expeditionary Unit to support the defense of the alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

