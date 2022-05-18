Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA visits 25th Infantry Division

    SMA visits 25th Infantry Division

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, the Senior Enlisted Leader and Advisor for the Army, visits Soldiers and families in the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 19, 2022. "People first equals readiness. When you're not worried about your house, you are a more ready Soldier. If you don't have to worry about child care, you are a more ready Soldier. But it doesn't mean you don't do tough training when it's really cold outside. You build a better, stronger bond with your people when you challenge them with that tough training and you give them tasks and the right equipment to do them," said Grinston. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Mariah Aguilar)

    This work, SMA visits 25th Infantry Division [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

