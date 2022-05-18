SMA visits 25th Infantry Division

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, the Senior Enlisted Leader and Advisor for the Army, visits Soldiers and families in the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 19, 2022. "People first equals readiness. When you're not worried about your house, you are a more ready Soldier. If you don't have to worry about child care, you are a more ready Soldier. But it doesn't mean you don't do tough training when it's really cold outside. You build a better, stronger bond with your people when you challenge them with that tough training and you give them tasks and the right equipment to do them," said Grinston. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Mariah Aguilar)

