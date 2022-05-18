Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agencies terminate illegal charter near Houston [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard, partner agencies terminate illegal charter near Houston

    KEMAH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard and partner agency personnel conduct a joint operation and investigation of an illegal charter operation on Clear Lake in Kemah, Texas, May 18, 2022. Coast Guard Investigative Service personnel determined the vessel was in violation of a Captain of the Port Order and the captain and crewmember were arrested by the Houston Police Department due to unlicensed alcoholic beverage sales. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 16:19
    Photo ID: 7222910
    VIRIN: 220518-G-G0108-2001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: KEMAH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies terminate illegal charter near Houston [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, partner agencies terminate illegal charter near Houston
    Coast Guard, partner agencies terminate illegal charter near Houston
    Coast Guard, partner agencies terminate illegal charter near Houston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Texas
    Houston
    Illegal Charter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT