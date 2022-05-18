Coast Guard, partner agencies terminate illegal charter near Houston

Coast Guard and partner agency personnel conduct a joint operation and investigation of an illegal charter operation on Clear Lake in Kemah, Texas, May 18, 2022. Coast Guard Investigative Service personnel determined the vessel was in violation of a Captain of the Port Order and the captain and crewmember were arrested by the Houston Police Department due to unlicensed alcoholic beverage sales. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
