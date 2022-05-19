Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Holds Change of Watch Ceremony for Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard Holds Change of Watch Ceremony for Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Outgoing Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden delivers remarks during his Change of Watch ceremony in Cape May, New Jersey, May 19, 2022. During the ceremony, Vanderhaden was relieved by Master Chief Petty Officer Heath Jones, who became the 14th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 16:19
    Photo ID: 7222885
    VIRIN: 220519-G-BN624-2546
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Coast Guard Holds Change of Watch Ceremony for Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard [Image 5 of 5], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Watch
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard
    MCPOCG

