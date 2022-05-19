Coast Guard Holds Change of Watch Ceremony for Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard

Outgoing Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden delivers remarks during his Change of Watch ceremony in Cape May, New Jersey, May 19, 2022. During the ceremony, Vanderhaden was relieved by Master Chief Petty Officer Heath Jones, who became the 14th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

Date Taken: 05.19.2022
Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US