Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB [Image 1 of 13]

    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A blooming Brodiaea is a host to insects at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 6, 2022. These plants are native to west coasts of North and South America, where it grows in mountains and grassland environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 13:22
    Photo ID: 7220755
    VIRIN: 220506-F-RU983-1006
    Resolution: 3600x2539
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB [Image 13 of 13], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB
    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB
    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB
    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB
    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB
    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB
    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB
    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB
    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB
    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB
    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB
    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB
    Sheep Mitigation at Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Safety
    "Heide Couch
    60th CES
    Natural Resources Program
    AF75"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT