TRADEWINDS22 Participants Address Cyber Security

U.S. Air Force Capt. Martin Gehling, cyber instructor, Joint Forces Headquarters, Louisiana Air National Guard, gives instructions to cyber analysts from partner nations ahead of the final exercise during TRADEWINDS22 in Belize City, Belize May 16, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

