    TRADEWINDS22 Participants Address Cyber Security [Image 3 of 3]

    TRADEWINDS22 Participants Address Cyber Security

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Martin Gehling, cyber instructor, Joint Forces Headquarters, Louisiana Air National Guard, gives instructions to cyber analysts from partner nations ahead of the final exercise during TRADEWINDS22 in Belize City, Belize May 16, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 12:58
    Photo ID: 7220724
    VIRIN: 220516-Z-DH163-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.65 MB
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADEWINDS22 Participants Address Cyber Security [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cyber security
    National Guard
    Tradewinds
    FLARNG
    #TRADEWINDS22
    TW22

