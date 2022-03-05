Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma [Image 17 of 17]

    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    STARBASE cadets learn about the importance of STEM in future careers May 3, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. STARBASE is a Department of Defense youth program designed to expose the nation’s youth to the technological environments and positive civilian and military role models found on Active, Guard, and Reserve military bases and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 11:35
    Photo ID: 7220206
    VIRIN: 220503-F-EW270-1407
    Resolution: 5492x4009
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma [Image 17 of 17], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma
    Tinker employees teach students about STEM career opportunities at STARBASE Oklahoma

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    507 ARW
    Starbase
    AFReserve
    ReserveReform
    Okies50th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT