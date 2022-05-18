U.S. Air Force Capt. Alan “Gang” Greene, 123rd Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, poses for a photo during Checkered Flag 22-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 18, 2022. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 22-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 9-20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 10:07
|Photo ID:
|7219952
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-WQ860-1003
|Resolution:
|4896x3258
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Hometown:
|SUNNYVALE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag spotlight: Capt Alan "Gang" Greene [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
