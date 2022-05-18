Checkered Flag spotlight: Capt Alan "Gang" Greene

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alan “Gang” Greene, 123rd Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, poses for a photo during Checkered Flag 22-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 18, 2022. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 22-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 9-20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

