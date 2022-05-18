Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag spotlight: Capt Alan "Gang" Greene

    Checkered Flag spotlight: Capt Alan &quot;Gang&quot; Greene

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Alan “Gang” Greene, 123rd Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, poses for a photo during Checkered Flag 22-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 18, 2022. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 22-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 9-20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:07
    Photo ID: 7219952
    VIRIN: 220518-F-WQ860-1003
    Resolution: 4896x3258
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US
    Hometown: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
    Hometown: SUNNYVALE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag spotlight: Capt Alan "Gang" Greene [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Checkered Flag spotlight: Capt Alan &quot;Gang&quot; Greene
    Checkered Flag spotlight: Capt Alan &quot;Gang&quot; Greene

    Checkered Flag spotlight: Capt Alan "Gang" Greene

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    ANG
    F-15 Eagle
    Tyndall
    Checkered Flag
    123 FS

